Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

FNV traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.59. 98,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

