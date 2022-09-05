Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.22. 52,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

