Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading Down 11.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) shares were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $72.94. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

Legrand Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

