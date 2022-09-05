LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

