LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
LC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.40.
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $649,977. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.