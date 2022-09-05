LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $649,977. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

