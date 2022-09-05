Lifeway Foods (LWAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2022 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

LWAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,488. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

