London Security (LON:LSC) Trading Down 1.4%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,910 ($35.16) and last traded at GBX 3,400 ($41.08). Approximately 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,450 ($41.69).

London Security Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £416.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,098.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,486.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,491.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

