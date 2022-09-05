Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.