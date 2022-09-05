Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th.

Lynch Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48.

About Lynch Group

(Get Rating)

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerberas, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

