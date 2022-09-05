Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th.
Lynch Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48.
About Lynch Group
