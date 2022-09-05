M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,638 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 5.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,132,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

PWR stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.