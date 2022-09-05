M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. ProShares Short High Yield comprises 0.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $6,756,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

SJB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 17,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.98.

