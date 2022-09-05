M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 6.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $9.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

