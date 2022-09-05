Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.08). 12,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.13).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of £111.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,187.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.38%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

