Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Trading Down 2.0 %

Masonite International stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,124. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

