Massnet (MASS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $527,926.00

Massnet (MASS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $1.25 million and $527,926.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

