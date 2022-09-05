Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,227,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $322.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,784. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.