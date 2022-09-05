Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

