Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 333,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The company has a market cap of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
