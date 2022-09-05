MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,338.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $102.11 million and approximately $95,338.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.