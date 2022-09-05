Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $919.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.