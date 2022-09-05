Mist (MIST) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Mist has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $85,911.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.
Mist Profile
MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.
Buying and Selling Mist
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
