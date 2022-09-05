MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

