Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

