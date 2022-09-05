monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $110.80 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.