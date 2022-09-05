Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28,800.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £288 ($347.99) and last traded at GBX 1,437 ($17.36), with a volume of 1331933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,467 ($17.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,865 ($22.54) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mondi Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 680.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,501.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,521.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a €0.22 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

