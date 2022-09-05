MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $438.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

