Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 27,853 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 3.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Five Below worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $2,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,264. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

