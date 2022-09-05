Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.69. 55,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.