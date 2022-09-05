Montag & Caldwell LLC Invests $9.25 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,294 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.14. 158,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

