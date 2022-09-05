Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 777,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

