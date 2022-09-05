Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 191 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.63. 87,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.