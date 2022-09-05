Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,714. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

