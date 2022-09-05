Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 2.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

MCO stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $284.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,933. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.96 and its 200 day moving average is $304.75. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

