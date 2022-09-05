Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 157,270 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 378,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.40 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

