Morgan Stanley Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

