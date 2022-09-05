Morgan Stanley Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

