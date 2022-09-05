Moss Carbon Credit Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00015802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $67,207.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004403 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.
Moss Carbon Credit Profile
Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.
