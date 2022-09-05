Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target Cut to €230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Further Reading

