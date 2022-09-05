Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

