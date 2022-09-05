Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $31,402.06 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,375 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

