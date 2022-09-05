National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Purchases £14,940 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider John Armitt purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,940 ($18,052.20).

John Armitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,610.32).

Shares of LON:NEX traded down GBX 3.64 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 166.66 ($2.01). 835,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,523. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.80. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 163.20 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

