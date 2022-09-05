Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $125.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $125.04 million and $1.40 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.26 or 0.08278772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00201940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00303393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00798506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00630096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

