NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.