Netvrk (NTVRK) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Netvrk has a market cap of $9.43 million and $580,419.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
