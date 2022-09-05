NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.11. 417,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

