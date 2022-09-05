Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.26 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.55.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 142.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

