Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $476.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.