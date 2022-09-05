Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,091 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $74,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 280,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,337. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

