Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.3 %

NYMX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

