Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $15.69 or 0.00079088 BTC on popular exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $5,794.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001415 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
